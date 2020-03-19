Tanzania: Bot, Bankers Encourage Digital Payment to Comply With Anti-Coronavirus Guidelines

19 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Dar es Salaam — Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has today Thursday March 19, issued a statement encouraging Tanzanians to use digital payments to comply with the anti-coronavirus guidelines which requires to avoid physical contacts.

The central bank said that its bank notes are manufactured in a way that does not allow the virus to dwell on it but advised the public to follow guidelines issued by health authorities.

"We advise the public to use alternative payment channels like mobile money, internet and cards and avoid unnecessarily visiting bank counters or automatic teller machines (ATMs)," said the statement circulated through social media.

Tanzania Bankers Association (TBA) also issued guidelines for controlling the spread of the viral pandemic telling banks to promote alternative payment channels.

The association held its meeting on Wednesday to discuss actions that may be taken by the banks towards the outbreak of Covid-19.

"Execute comprehensive customer engagement campaign to ensure they are aware of how to use alternative payment channels like mobile and online as an alternative to branch visits," TBA said in a statement.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved.

