Tanzania Prisons Bans Visitations Until Further Notice

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanians with relatives and friends in prisons across the country will have to wait until further notice to visit their loved ones following the cancellation by prison authority today March 19, 2020 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, all visitation to prisoners plus varying food will not be allowed, according to a statement seen by The Citizen.

This follows the government's restriction on gatherings, groupings and close contacts as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus.

The statement signed by the prison's spokesperson, Amina Kavirondo stated, "The prison force will continue to take every precaution and action as it deems appropriate in accordance with the various guidelines provided by the government against the epidemic."

On Wednesday, a day two more coronavirus cases were confirmed and as a result government ordered universities and colleges across the country to close with immediate effect.

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in a televised communication when he announced that an American Citizen (61) in Dar es Salaam and a German national (24) in Zanzibar had been diagnosed with the virus.

Tanzania joined Kenya, Rwanda, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast in the closure of schools plus some other basic cancellations.