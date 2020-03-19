Tanzania: 27 Quarantined Over Coronavirus in Tanzania Test Negative

19 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Arusha — The government says 27 people who were quarantined two days after they were in contact with Tanzania's first coronavirus patient Ms Isabella Mwampamba in Arusha, have tested negative for COVID-19.

The test results were released by the Ministry of Health's Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control section Dr Janeth Mghamba.

On Monday, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ms Ummy Mwalimu said the country's first patient, a 46-year-old woman who had returned from Belgium on March 15 aboard a RwandAir plane, which landed at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

The government epidemiologist Dr Mghamba says those who were reported to be in contact with her, including the driver who drove her from the airport in Kilimanjaro to Arusha, have tested negative for COVID-19.

Tanzania has recorded 6 cases of COVID-19. The patients have been put on treatment at designated hospitals in the country.

