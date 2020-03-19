South Africa: Sanction for Stormers' Du Toit Expected 'Shortly'

The outcome of the disciplinary hearing for Stormers flank Johan du Toit will be revealed "shortly".

Du Toit appeared before a Sanzaar disciplinary hearing on Monday after he was cited following last weekend's 24-14 loss to the Sharks in Durban.

However, with Super Rugby suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's understandably difficult for governing body Sanzaar to hand down any possible suspension as there are currently no scheduled matches an offender could miss.

A Sanzaar spokesperson told Sport24 on Thursday that an "agreement has been reached and there should be some information shortly".

Du Toit received a yellow card in the first minute of the match for taking out Sharks scrumhalf Louis Schreuder in the air.

Schreuder fell awkwardly on his upper back, but referee AJ Jacobs overruled the television match official Willie Vos' recommendation to brandish a red card.

Sanzaar, agreeing with Vos' assessment of the incident, stated that Du Toit was alleged to have contravened Law 9.17: A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground .

Meanwhile, Crusaders hooker Hugh Roach also appeared before a disciplinary panel after receiving a red card during their 49-14 Super Rugby win over the Sunwolves in Brisbane.

As is the case with Du Toit, the outcome of the hearing has also been delayed.

The Australian-born player is alleged to have contravened Law 9.12 : A player must not physically abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to: Striking with the elbow .

Source: Sport24