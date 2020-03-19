South Africa: Police Investigate Murder

press release

Police are investigating a murder case. It is alleged that a 36-year-old man, Monde Mponzo was fatally shot by two (02) men on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 at about 06:00 at Maseti Locality, Dadamba Village, Willowvale.

The deceased was preparing to go to work when he was attacked by the suspects. He was shot on his upper body and he passed away at the scene. The motive behind the murder has not yet been established. The suspects ran away after killing the deceased.

Willowvale police are appealing to anyone who can assist them with the information to contact them at 047 499 6234 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.