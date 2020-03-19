South Africa: Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Condemns Killing of Elderly Couple, Manhunt Launched

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has, in the strongest possible terms condemned the killing of a 70-year-old retired pastor and his 67-year-old wife. Their bodies were discovered yesterday afternoon, in their vehicle which was left abandoned at a veld next to Bethal dam.

According to a police report, the couple left their home earlier in the day yesterday to drop off their helper at Emzinoni but never returned. Later in the day police were alerted about a white vehicle spotted at the said veld, stationary, upon arrival police searched the vehicle and discovered the couples' bodies, with severe visible injuries, they (police) then summoned the Emergency Medical Services and the victims were certified dead at the scene

A case of murder was registered and police immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect(s). The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.

Police therefore appeal to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) to contact Warrant Officer Nico Veldman on 079 396 3652 or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

The Provincial Commissioner has strongly condemned the callous and heartless act. "It is disheartening dealing with such cases where certain individuals brutally attack and kill vulnerable and defenceless citizens. We have assigned a team of investigators to solve this matter and I am certain that those responsible will soon be arrested so that they can face the full might of the law. I would also like to send my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."