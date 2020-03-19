South Africa: Two Nabbed With Hijacked Vehicle and Firearm

press release

In the early hours of this morning, the Ethekwini Central Cluster Task Team followed up information with regards to a suspect involved in a murder.

It is alleged that on 08 March 2020 at 21:50, Mpholisi Khanyile (31) was fatally shot at Ridgeview in Cato Manor by a suspect who fled the scene in a getaway vehicle. The team proceeded to Umbilo to trace the suspects involved. The suspect's vehicle was spotted parked in Umbilo. It was established at the scene that the disc of the vehicle did not match the number plate.

Police officers waited and held observation until the suspect approached the vehicle. He entered the vehicle with another man and they proceeded to Cato Manor where they were intercepted by the team. A search was conducted inside the vehicle and an unlicensed firearm with ammunition was found. The initial investigation conducted at the scene established that the vehicle was hijacked at Unit BB in Imbali on 03 October 2019 and that a case of carjacking was opened at Plessislaer SAPS for investigation.

The two suspects aged 30 and 32 were placed under arrest for possession of suspected stolen property as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The vehicle was also impounded for further investigation. The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to check if it was used in the murder at Cato Manor as well as other serious and violent cases in the country. The suspects will be appearing at the Durban Magistrates Court today.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the task team for the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the hijacked vehicle.