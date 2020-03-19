South Africa: Hlophe Threatens to Discipline Judges Who Refuse to Sit With Colleague Accused of Lying

analysis

Embattled Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has threatened to discipline judges in the division who have refused to preside with a colleague accused of lying.

The Judge President came out guns blazing after 13 judges, or 40% of the division, wrote letters to Hlophe explaining why they refused to sit with colleague Judge Mushtak Parker, whom they accused of lying about an alleged assault in his chambers by Hlophe.

"Regardless of what your personal and/or partisan, views may be of individual judges (or of me, for that matter), it is incumbent upon all judicial officers not to bring the judiciary into disrepute," said Hlophe.

This included "not making unilateral 'decisions' based on one's individual sense of morality, or undermining existing structures by attempting to unduly or improperly influence statutory structures and processes established for dealing with complaints".

He said that any judge who refused to sit in a matter "assigned to him or her will be construed as a breach of the Code of Judicial Conduct and the necessary processes will be activated; I sincerely hope that such a course of action will not be necessary".

It was around January that the deep unhappiness in the division became public...