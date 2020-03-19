Nigeria: BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms Four New Cases of Coronavirus

19 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Lagos State Ministry of Health said four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the case.

This brings to 12 the total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria, although one of the victims has fully recovered.

The Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, addressed journalists on the new cases on Thursday at the state secretariat.

He said 19 tests were performed on suspected cases and contacts of the five cases announced on Wednesday, out of which four turned positive.

The first positive test is that of a Nigerian female who returned from France via a Turkish airline (TK 1830) on March 14.

Another confirmed case is a Nigerian male in his 50s who had never travelled anywhere. He tested positive and had since been admitted.

Mr Abayomi said the third case is a Nigerian male who arrived in Nigeria on March 13, from Frankfurt, Germany on Luftansa flight LH 568.

“What we have is a combination of imported cases and local transmission,” Mr Abayomi said.

He added that the ministry is currently tracking over 1,300 people in relation to Covid-19.

Details later…

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.