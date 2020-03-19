South Africa: Uncle Sentenced for Raping Niece

19 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 17 March 2020, the Inkanyezi Regional Court sentenced a 37-year-old man to life imprisonment for rape.

It is alleged on 17 December 2018, a nine-year-old girl was bathing at a water tap at Ngudwini with other children when she was called by her uncle who sent her to the local tuck-shop. Before they could reach the shop the victim was dragged into the nearby bushes where she was raped.

A case of rape was opened at Sundumbili SAPS. The docket was transferred to KwaDukuza Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation. The accused made several court appearances until his sentence.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the sentence handed to the accused. "This sentence will send a clear message that we will do everything within our control to remove sexual predators from our communities," he said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.