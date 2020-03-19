South Africa: Uncle Sentenced for Raping Niece

press release

On 17 March 2020, the Inkanyezi Regional Court sentenced a 37-year-old man to life imprisonment for rape.

It is alleged on 17 December 2018, a nine-year-old girl was bathing at a water tap at Ngudwini with other children when she was called by her uncle who sent her to the local tuck-shop. Before they could reach the shop the victim was dragged into the nearby bushes where she was raped.

A case of rape was opened at Sundumbili SAPS. The docket was transferred to KwaDukuza Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation. The accused made several court appearances until his sentence.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the sentence handed to the accused. "This sentence will send a clear message that we will do everything within our control to remove sexual predators from our communities," he said.