South Africa: Ekurhuleni - Mzwandile Masina Delivers Address Amid Confusion Over Masks

City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina delivered his fourth State of the City Address to an almost deserted council as public viewing was prohibited in light of the spread of Covid-19.

Council members at the Ekurhuleni State of the City Address, which took place on Wednesday, 18 March, could be seen observing the protocol of keeping an arms-length distance while some wore masks.

It was not long before City of Ekurhuleni Mayor, Mzwandile Masina, started speaking that a heated exchange broke out between council members over the DA's refusal to wear masks during the address.

EFF councillor Koketso Mojatau was the first to object to the non-use of masks by other members. "As we entered here, we were given masks, but if you check here, a lot of our colleagues, particularly from the DA side, are not wearing masks. All of us are afraid of this coronavirus. So can we get clarity, maybe they are not affected by it, but we need to be safe," he said.

DA councillor Phillip de Lange correctly defended the party's decision not to wear masks and reminded council members that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on Covid-19, an individual that is...