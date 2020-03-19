Botswana's Conservation Policies Are Driven By Profit, Not Science

19 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jared Kukura

When Botswana banned hunting in 2014, proponents of 'sustainable utilisation' of wildlife claimed the government was pandering to emotions and ignoring science. The decision, they said, was an example of foreign animal rights activists and organisations influencing conservation practices to the detriment of African people and wildlife.

Following Botswana's hunting ban, stories and studies emerged claiming negative effects on local communities and elephants. Joseph Mbaiwa published a study demonstrating how local communities lost income, employment opportunities and social services. The loss of benefits, he claimed, translated to negative perceptions of wildlife that led to increased elephant poaching.

Fast forward to the elections in 2019. Mbaiwa's study proved crucial in winning over support for a reversal of the hunting ban which the new president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, proceeded to do. Sustainable use proponents rejoiced. Science, they claimed, had won out over emotions.

However, quite the opposite is true. Science has been pushed aside for the benefit of profit-seeking individuals. Claims that hunting was needed to reduce the elephant population, save ecosystems and reduce human-elephant conflict were supported largely by emotions. Botswana doesn't have an elephant problem.

The Great Elephant Census (GEC) found Botswana's population numbered far fewer than the previously estimated 250,000...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.