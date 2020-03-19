Botswana's Conservation Policies Are Driven By Profit, Not Science

opinion

When Botswana banned hunting in 2014, proponents of 'sustainable utilisation' of wildlife claimed the government was pandering to emotions and ignoring science. The decision, they said, was an example of foreign animal rights activists and organisations influencing conservation practices to the detriment of African people and wildlife.

Following Botswana's hunting ban, stories and studies emerged claiming negative effects on local communities and elephants. Joseph Mbaiwa published a study demonstrating how local communities lost income, employment opportunities and social services. The loss of benefits, he claimed, translated to negative perceptions of wildlife that led to increased elephant poaching.

Fast forward to the elections in 2019. Mbaiwa's study proved crucial in winning over support for a reversal of the hunting ban which the new president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, proceeded to do. Sustainable use proponents rejoiced. Science, they claimed, had won out over emotions.

However, quite the opposite is true. Science has been pushed aside for the benefit of profit-seeking individuals. Claims that hunting was needed to reduce the elephant population, save ecosystems and reduce human-elephant conflict were supported largely by emotions. Botswana doesn't have an elephant problem.

The Great Elephant Census (GEC) found Botswana's population numbered far fewer than the previously estimated 250,000...