South Africa: Philanthropy in a Time of COVID-19

opinion

The big questions facing the philanthropy sector is how to respond to the Covid-19 crisis. Do they assist only those organisations with whom they have relationships, are there opportunities to collaborate in a more systemic way, including with government and the corporate sector?

The world has changed and when we emerge in six or nine or 12 months from our burrows, we will find a very different world has emerged. A sudden shift to technology will bring about an awareness of how interconnected we are, both to each other and to our whole ecology.

Covid-19 has in many ways provided relief to the environment as emissions have reduced dramatically, wild animals are increasingly protected and we have learned that the world cannot be left to the vagaries of the extractive "market" - in fact, it was the "market" that panicked and we are now left to fix what has been broken. However, we will see a lot of pain. Besides the massive health crisis, there will be job losses, closure of businesses, years lost to young people's education and retirement savings going up in smoke. The banks have still not come to the party about defaulting on home loans.

