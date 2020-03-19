Africa: The Pic Report and Sekunjalo - South Africa's Milly Dowler Moment

19 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ed Herbst

Media observers have been, to say the least, gobsmacked by the way in which newspapers in the Independent stable have chosen to interpret the findings of the Mpati Commission of Inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation, PIC. At the same time, attacks by those newspapers on Daily Maverick and its founder and editor-in-chief, Branko Brkic, have become increasingly hysterical. Veteran Sekunjalo observer, Ed Herbst, casts a jaundiced eye on the unfolding saga.

"Since the Sunday Independent and all titles of the Independent Media group have elected to end their membership of the South African National Editors' Forum and to no longer subject themselves to the national Press Code, or the authority of the Press Ombud, their news reporting can no longer be objectively challenged or adjudicated upon, other than before court. This has necessitated this cautionary note to all other media."

Footnote on a cautionary media release by the Department of Public Enterprises, 7 March 2020

Branko Brkic, editor-in-chief, Daily Maverick: "One thing I want to stress -- we have never been sued by Mr Survé or the EFF for our exposés. We are, however, taking legal action in connection with this. Readers should draw their own conclusions."

Unpacking the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

