South Africa: Shuls and Temples Close As Churches and Mosques Cancel Big Gatherings, Limit Congregation Sizes

19 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

President Cyril Ramaphosa urges religious leaders to the front lines of the fight against Covid-19 and warns that no religious gathering is exempt from the new law banning meetings of more than 100 people.

Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein announced on Thursday that all shuls will be closed while the Hindu community has also closed over 100 temples, according to community leader Dr Ashwin Trikamjee. This follows the Zionist Christian Church (ZCC), South Africa's largest religious community, announcing it will for the first time in recent history cancel Moria, the Easter gathering that is Africa's largest Christian congregation. Mosques have suspended the Friday Jumuah prayers, the most important and largest in the weekly Muslim calendar, for four weeks. Good Friday and Easter Sunday services by the Methodist church have been cancelled.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met religious leaders at the Union Buildings on Thursday, 18 March to emphasise their critical role in managing the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in South Africa and to also stress that nothing is exempt from prohibitions on all gatherings of over 100 people.

"There really is no event that is exempt from the regulations and they have now become the law of the land," said Ramaphosa in an...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.