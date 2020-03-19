South Africa: Shuls and Temples Close As Churches and Mosques Cancel Big Gatherings, Limit Congregation Sizes

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa urges religious leaders to the front lines of the fight against Covid-19 and warns that no religious gathering is exempt from the new law banning meetings of more than 100 people.

Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein announced on Thursday that all shuls will be closed while the Hindu community has also closed over 100 temples, according to community leader Dr Ashwin Trikamjee. This follows the Zionist Christian Church (ZCC), South Africa's largest religious community, announcing it will for the first time in recent history cancel Moria, the Easter gathering that is Africa's largest Christian congregation. Mosques have suspended the Friday Jumuah prayers, the most important and largest in the weekly Muslim calendar, for four weeks. Good Friday and Easter Sunday services by the Methodist church have been cancelled.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met religious leaders at the Union Buildings on Thursday, 18 March to emphasise their critical role in managing the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in South Africa and to also stress that nothing is exempt from prohibitions on all gatherings of over 100 people.

"There really is no event that is exempt from the regulations and they have now become the law of the land," said Ramaphosa in an...