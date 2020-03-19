Namibia: President Wants to Be Assessed By Foreigners

President Hage Geingob says he would want his Presidency for the past five years to be assessed and judged by an outsider, to show 'ungrateful Namibians' the good he has done.

Geingob said his track record for the past five years, could be told better by foreigners.

He said people outside the country have been praising him for the progress he had made in fighting poverty, inequality and corruption despite taking over a 'broke' country in 2014.

The president said he was surprised why he was not getting the same treatment from local citizens.

"When Namibia goes to international meetings, we are in demand and we are listened to. Maybe our governance architecture is admired everywhere except at home. I don't know why. I want a professor to write [...] if I can bring you a professor, a scholar to assess my five years, you will be surprised," Geingob said.

Geingob made these remarks on Monday at State House when he was asked to reflect on his presidency for the last five years.

The President said Namibians were too negative that they argue that nothing had been done over the last 30 years since independence.

He said when he assumed office in 2015, he had to deal with a lot of problems, ranging from a broke government, a weak economy, wastage in government structures and corruption, among other things.

According to him, he had successfully dealt with several issues, but was not getting the credit he deserved from the public.

Instead, what he gets are insults, and negative criticisms, he said.

The president on Monday also revealed that he was following up allegations of corruption against certain ministers whom he had asked to explain their involvement in alleged corrupt activities.

The president said he had also succeeded in developing and implementing the performance management system for ministers and other public servants that is being assessed by the prime ministers' office.

He added that he had also made a lot of political enemies when he became president in 2014 because he stopped a lot of corrupt activities.

"You don't know these things. Go and look at how the ministers are signing performance agreements. Go and a look at how we have dealt with corruption. We had to look at certain instances including the wastage of resources at State House.

"Some of the things that are now coming out as the so called Fishrot, I was following it up. You saw the ministers, some of them were demoted, some became my enemies, because I was addressing potential corruption such as the Angolan deal, the oil refinery. We dealt with those things and we created enemies," he said.

Some of the corrupt deals and wastage that Geingob said he had stopped, include the tender to construct the road to the Hosea Kutako International Airpot which was increased from N$3 billion to N$7 billion.

The Namibian last year reported that the president's Harambee Prosperity Plan had failed to meet the majority of its targets in its third year of implementation.

Geingob's former adviser on economic affairs, John Steytler, had admitted that HPP was too ambitious and that its time frames were not realistic.

AFTER 2024

Geingob on Monday, however, sets himself new targets that he would want to achieve before leaving office in 2024.

He said he would want to deal with inequality, the tribal division that is starting to gain momentum and maintain peace."Inequality is my biggest worry. I also want Namibians to start thinking about unity. I never worried about that, I thought when we are going to be in this Namibian House, 30 years, 40 years, that we are no longer going to be talking about this tribe, that race, and so on.

"How wrong I was. That tribalism is now more prevalent and what is worrisome is young people. I would have thought that old people who were brought up in bantustans will be more tribalistic. It is a shame that young people are the ones who are becoming tribalists," Geingob said.

Geingob added that he would also want the freedom of the press to remain as it is, although saying that the press is more critical and too negative.

"I want when I leave, Namibia will be a country with the freest press as we are maintaining it under my administration," Geingob said.

Geingob was, however, criticised by Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani for saying that he wanted to be judged by foreigners.

Venaani at a media event held in Windhoek yesterday said Namibians had the full right to criticise the president, because they elected him.

"Foreign professors did not vote him into power and he is not serving foreign powers, he is serving the people of this country, so, every leader should be judged by the people that he purports to serve," Venaani said.

He added that Namibians are free to criticise and blame Geingob for wastage of public resources because he is responsible for a bloated civil service.

Venaani said the president should also not complain about inheriting a broke government because he did nothing to decrease spending on the public sector wage bill.

"Why did he take decisions to enlarge the government, to have two deputy ministers, to have an 'A-team' group of advisers, to continue with advisers of governors? What did he do when he realised that he has inherited empty coffers?

"Even if you look at the wage bill, from 2013 to 2016, we had the largest increase of civil servants in this country. He expanded the expenditure of the state as opposed to decreasing it," Venaani said.

Venaani further criticised the president for allegedly maintaining tribalism by appointing people to the vice presidency and the deputy prime minister positions to suit a tribal agenda.

"The reason why president Geingob created those two positions is that he said he wanted to maintain an ethnicity balance in the government. But what he did with the positions tells that there was no genuine desire to have that balance," Venaani said.

Venaani added that Geingob had an opportunity to address tribalism over the past five years but he did nothing "when he was given that power" through the amendment of the Constitution.