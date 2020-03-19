Zimbabwe Steps Up Fight Against Coronavirus

Government has scaled up emergency preparedness and response measures to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

This was revealed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the launch of the National Covid-19 Preparedness and Response Plan.

"Our preparedness measures have been stepped up through heightened surveillance systems at National, Provincial and district levels on all ports of entry throughout the country. Mandatory screening of all visitors entering the country at our ports of entry has started" Mnangagwa said

He highlighted that government buildings have also started screening with follow-ups on travelers set to continue.

"All our government buildings and infrastructure should be screened with immediate effect. In addition active surveillance and follow up continue to be done to minimize the spread of Covid 19 in Zimbabwe. As of 13 March 2020, around 20000 travelers had been screened at our ports of entry," said Mnangagwa.

He added that though there was no confirmed case of Covid 19 thus far, there was need to step up the country's preparedness to fight the menace.

"There is no confirmed case yet in Zimbabwe, but considering the volume of traffic between Zimbabwe and other countries in the region and internationally we need to step up and enhance our preparedness in response to the scourge.

"This calls for extra ordinary measures and responses even though so far the pandemic has largely affected countries with advanced health systems. They have struggled to control the pandemic. Lessons learned from China is that doing the right thing at the right place and at the right time is critical in containing the coronavirus," he added

Mnangagwa said his government through the Ministry of Health and Child Care will continue to give updates based on the risk level as the situation revolves.

He said government will continue to be guided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines until they lift the Global Health Emergency declaration.