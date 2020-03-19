Zimbabwe Steps Up Fight Against Coronavirus

19 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Government has scaled up emergency preparedness and response measures to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

This was revealed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the launch of the National Covid-19 Preparedness and Response Plan.

"Our preparedness measures have been stepped up through heightened surveillance systems at National, Provincial and district levels on all ports of entry throughout the country. Mandatory screening of all visitors entering the country at our ports of entry has started" Mnangagwa said

He highlighted that government buildings have also started screening with follow-ups on travelers set to continue.

"All our government buildings and infrastructure should be screened with immediate effect. In addition active surveillance and follow up continue to be done to minimize the spread of Covid 19 in Zimbabwe. As of 13 March 2020, around 20000 travelers had been screened at our ports of entry," said Mnangagwa.

He added that though there was no confirmed case of Covid 19 thus far, there was need to step up the country's preparedness to fight the menace.

"There is no confirmed case yet in Zimbabwe, but considering the volume of traffic between Zimbabwe and other countries in the region and internationally we need to step up and enhance our preparedness in response to the scourge.

"This calls for extra ordinary measures and responses even though so far the pandemic has largely affected countries with advanced health systems. They have struggled to control the pandemic. Lessons learned from China is that doing the right thing at the right place and at the right time is critical in containing the coronavirus," he added

Mnangagwa said his government through the Ministry of Health and Child Care will continue to give updates based on the risk level as the situation revolves.

He said government will continue to be guided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines until they lift the Global Health Emergency declaration.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.