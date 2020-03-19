Namibia: N$1,2 Billion Environment Projects Implemented

THE MINISTRY of Environment and Tourism has implemented 12 projects at the cost of N$1,2 billion mobilised by the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF) over the past five years.

This was said by environment minister Pohamba Shifeta in a statement on his ministry's achievements presented in the National Assembly recently.

Shifeta said the funds for the projects were from the Green Climate Fund, the Global Environment Facility and the Adaptation Fund. These projects cover areas of biodiversity, climate change adaptation and mitigation and combating land degradation.

The minister said five projects were implemented under a bilateral cooperation agreement with financial support from the German government worth N665,6 million and these projects are being implemented in partnership with GIZ and the German Development Bank (KfW).

A credit facility of N$734,1 million was established through EIF in collaboration with the French Development Agency.

"This facility supports entrepreneurs in the areas of renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and tourism development. It should be noted that these funds are made available directly to commercial banks which in turn give them to entrepreneurs (as loans) at concessional rates.

The total funds mobilised for these projects are more than N$2,5 billion. Each of these projects was designed to demonstrate new innovations and technologies as Namibia steps up efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change, stop biodiversity loss and combat land degradation and desertification.

"Among the prominent project interventions have been as hydroponics, community gardens based on conservation agriculture and drip irrigation, fodder production as well as water harvesting," he said.

Shifeta said he has seen the impacts of some of the projects on the ground and he believes these new technologies and innovations are significant and must be promoted.

He added that evaluations and audits of these projects have been satisfactory because the projects have empowered a large number of Namibian graduates in the environment sector.

Shifeta said the ministry will continue ensuring that all donor-funded projects are managed and implemented by Namibians and create job opportunities for interns and young graduates.