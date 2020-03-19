Namibia: Geingob Refuses to Appoint Itula As PM

President Hage Geingob says he was advised by some members of the public to appoint his election rival Panduleni Itula as prime minister to reunite the ruling party and maintain peace.

However, the president rejected the proposal and retained prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila in her position for the next five years.

The president yesterday also reappointed Nangolo Mbumba as vice president for the next five years and Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the deputy prime minister.

Geingob yesterday said he had no reason to remove Kuugongelwa-Amadhila from the position because he has been working with her well.

"I have worked with them and I don't see any reason why I should change them, unless you can give me the reasons. People were telling me how to set up my Cabinet. I can't believe it. I have been asked to appoint Dr Itula as a prime minister and Job Amupanda as a minister of what, what [...] Namibians have a great sense of humour," he said.

Itula, a dentist and Swapo Party member, contested the presidential election as an independent candidate, losing to Geingob with 30% to 56% of the votes cast.

Itula has since unsuccessfully challenged the outcome of last year's presidential election in the Supreme Court.

Geingob yesterday re-emphasised that Kuugongelwa-Amadhila remains head of the government's administration and leader of the government business in parliament, "supported by the deputy prime minister".

This is despite the fact that he created a ministerial position in the Office of the Presidency, charged with, among other things, parliamentary affairs.

Geingob also said he had asked some people, with expertise and qualification, in the private sector to join politics and be appointed as ministers but, they have refused.

He said the people he had approached were also getting paid a lot of money - "up to N$3 million per year."

"I have asked many people, but they have other jobs in the private sector. We are going to pay a lot of money, me and you. I have asked some of them to come on my list [of eight members] but they said 'I am not crazy'. So, people are staying away," Geingob said.

The president has been criticised for creating the positions of vice president and deputy prime minister, amid claims that such positions are contributing to unnecessary government expenditure.

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani yesterday criticised the president for maintaining the two positions when he announced the revised government structure on Monday.

The president on Monday said the motive behind merging some ministries was to cut on government expenditure on the personnel budget, among other things.

Venaani at a media event yesterday said the president was not serious about reducing the government's expenditure.

"The mere fact that the president has kept the positions of vice president and deputy prime minister, is testimony that he is not being truthful about addressing wastage, because our country of 2,5 million people can never afford to have a vice president and a prime minister," Venaani said.

Venaani also criticised the president for creating a ministerial position in the Presidency, charged with parliamentary affairs.

"O my God! What a paralysis of thinking! The prime minister is the leader of government business. The leader of government is the responsible coordinator of government business in parliament and a liaison between the government activities and parliament.

"So why create a ministerial position in the Presidency? That's a waste of resources," Venaani said.

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah yesterday said he was not surprised with the reappointment of the three by the president.

He said he feels the president needed to maintain the working relationship he has built with the three in the next five years.

He added that the reappointment would not necessarily mean they have worked exceptionally well in those positions.

"Maybe he wants to maintain control," he said.

Referring to Monday's announcement of the new government structure, Institute for Public Policy Research executive director Graham Hopwood said the president's move to merge ministries would not necessarily result in savings.

Hopwood said the government would save from the salaries and benefits of ministers and executive directors of those ministries that were merged, but not entirely on the bloated civil service.

"At some point, the executive will have to tackle the issue of reducing the government's wage bill. One of the reasons we now have so little fiscal space to offer the economy a stimulus in trying times, is the failure to deal with the size of the civil service," Hopwood said.