Angola: COVID-19 - Tômbwa Opens Quarantine Testing Center

19 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Tômbwa — The Municipal Administration of Tômbwa, south-west Namibe province, created a quarantine center for coronavirus tests.

Opened in partnership with the health sector , the centre will conduct tests in a period of 15 days to citizens from border areas such as the Yona commune, neighboring Republic of Namibia.

This was confirmed Wednesday by Municipal administrator of Tômbwa, Alexandre Nyuka.

He said that the center has conditions and trained Health staff to attend to this case of this pandemic.

In addition to the creation of this center, Nyuka stressed that other measures are being taken.

They include raising awareness among communities about constant hand washing, non-handshaking and hugging.

