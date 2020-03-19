Namibia: Missing British Tourist Found Dead

19 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

A BRITISH tourist, who was reported missing while on camping in the Brukkaros Mountain near Berseba in the //Kharas region, has been found dead.

The //Kharas police crime investigations coordinator, Chrispin Mubebo, yesterday said the police and Namibian Defence Force members, with the assistance of community members, mounted a large-scale search for the tourist at the weekend after his mates reported him as missing on Saturday.

According to Mubebo, the tourist's mates told the police that their friend remained at the camping site because he did not feel well when they embarked on a hiking trail that led up the mountain.

But, upon their return at the camping site, he had vanished.

Mubebo said community members of Berseba, Gainachas and surrounding areas, who were participating in the large-scale search, found the tourist dead near the Brukkaros Mountain on Tuesday. "His body was in a state of decomposition," he noted.

The name of the deceased could not be revealed as his next of kin have not been informed yet.

The police regional crime investigations coordinator lauded community members for their tireless efforts in supporting the law enforcement members in the search for the missing tourist.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.