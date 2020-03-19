Namibia: Missing British Tourist Found Dead

A BRITISH tourist, who was reported missing while on camping in the Brukkaros Mountain near Berseba in the //Kharas region, has been found dead.

The //Kharas police crime investigations coordinator, Chrispin Mubebo, yesterday said the police and Namibian Defence Force members, with the assistance of community members, mounted a large-scale search for the tourist at the weekend after his mates reported him as missing on Saturday.

According to Mubebo, the tourist's mates told the police that their friend remained at the camping site because he did not feel well when they embarked on a hiking trail that led up the mountain.

But, upon their return at the camping site, he had vanished.

Mubebo said community members of Berseba, Gainachas and surrounding areas, who were participating in the large-scale search, found the tourist dead near the Brukkaros Mountain on Tuesday. "His body was in a state of decomposition," he noted.

The name of the deceased could not be revealed as his next of kin have not been informed yet.

The police regional crime investigations coordinator lauded community members for their tireless efforts in supporting the law enforcement members in the search for the missing tourist.