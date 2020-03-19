Angola: COVID-19 - Report On Alleged Positive Case Denied in Benguela

Benguela — Multi-sector Commission of coastal Benguela provincial denied report that an alleged positive case of the coronavirus has been detected in Chinese citizen hospitalised in the General Hospital of Benguela.

The information was releasing on Wednesday by director of the provincial Health Office, António Cabinda.

Cabinda was speaking to journalists at the end of a visit of the governor Rui Falcão to the health facility, aimed to check the authenticity of the report circulating on social media.

António Cabinda clarified that the Chinese citizen, who has been residing in Bengula, arrived in Angola on 15 January, from China.

The Chinese citizen, who also made a stopover in Ethiopia, had initially showed signs of fever and went to a health unit in Graça neighborhood, where he was diagnosed with malaria.

The official added that, after three days, he presented respiratory problems and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

The director added that the patient does not have a clinical or epidemiological profile linked to the coronavirus (with incubation ranging from four to 14 days), and he has been in the country for 50 days and, at this moment, is in intensive care.

"So far no cases of coronavirus pandemic has been reported in Benguela province. But the local authorities are working hard on preventive actions to safeguard the well-being of the population," concluded the physician.