Angola: COVID-19 - Report On Alleged Positive Case Denied in Benguela

19 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — Multi-sector Commission of coastal Benguela provincial denied report that an alleged positive case of the coronavirus has been detected in Chinese citizen hospitalised in the General Hospital of Benguela.

The information was releasing on Wednesday by director of the provincial Health Office, António Cabinda.

Cabinda was speaking to journalists at the end of a visit of the governor Rui Falcão to the health facility, aimed to check the authenticity of the report circulating on social media.

António Cabinda clarified that the Chinese citizen, who has been residing in Bengula, arrived in Angola on 15 January, from China.

The Chinese citizen, who also made a stopover in Ethiopia, had initially showed signs of fever and went to a health unit in Graça neighborhood, where he was diagnosed with malaria.

The official added that, after three days, he presented respiratory problems and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

The director added that the patient does not have a clinical or epidemiological profile linked to the coronavirus (with incubation ranging from four to 14 days), and he has been in the country for 50 days and, at this moment, is in intensive care.

"So far no cases of coronavirus pandemic has been reported in Benguela province. But the local authorities are working hard on preventive actions to safeguard the well-being of the population," concluded the physician.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.