Zimbabwe: We Are Not Safe From COVID-19, Mnangagwa Warns

19 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to practice good personal hygiene to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

He made the remarks when he launched Zimbabwe's preparedness and response plan for the Covid-19 pandemic at State House today.

"As the pandemic spreads, i call upon everyone to wash their hands and practice good personal hygiene.

"This is an issue of a serious disease we cannot ignore because it is causing a dramatic decline of the economy, COVID-19 has been showing to affect everyone and as Zimbabwe we cannot continue business as usual as it is not a matter of if but when," said Mnangagwa.

Early this week, Mnangagwa declared coronavirus a national disaster before suspending all national gatherings including the 40th independence celebrations and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair among a cocktail of measures meant to tackle the global pandemic.

He however opted to keep schools open, a move criticized by teachers' unions as unnecessarily placing the school children at risk.

Zimbabwe is yet to record a single case though upto 14 suspected cases were reported.

Meanwhile, Zambia recorded its first two confirmed cases of the virus while South Africa's confirmed cases now stand at 150.

As of yesterday, 27 countries on the continent had reported 576 cases and 15 deaths.

coronavirusCOVID-19ED. Mnangagwa

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.