Namibia: Patients Accuse Hospital Staff of Being Lazy

THE patients who visited the Katima Mulilo state hospital over the past few days are less than pleased about the preventative measures taken at the hospital and are accusing the nurses and doctors of not wanting to work.

In light of the two confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Namibia, hospitals have put preventative measure in place to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus is limited.

However, patients feel the nurses and doctors do not want to do their jobs, and claim that the service provided at the hospital has become worse than before.

'I came here on Monday, but I did not see any doctor because they were serving one patient at a time and the hospital closed while we were in the queue. Today I came back and here you see me still sitting in the queue. It seems like the nurses and doctors are taking advantage of this virus and are not doing their jobs,' said Beaven Mwanza who spoke to The Namibian on Tuesday.

Another patient, Mary Lukas, who brought her son who is sick to the hospital, noted that they had not yet been attended to and, despite arriving early in the morning, that it seems as though hospital staff take up to an hour to treat one patient.

"We are told to wait outside for our turn but we have been waiting without seeing any progress. You only see nurses and doctors walking around in the hospital instead of treating patients," she said.

Zambezi regional health director Agnes Mwilima, who spoke to The Namibian today, urged patients to be especially patient during this period because the nurses and doctors are working and clarified that the restrictions on patients not being allowed into the hospital are just a preventative measure.

'Measures are put in place to keep space of at least one metre from one another; this is why we call them in one by one. This allows us to ensure that the hospital is not overcrowded, which will prevent the spread of the Covid-19 in case there is an infected person in the crowd,' she said.

According to Mwilima, they have been broadcasting educational programmes on the radio to raise awareness about Covid-19 in terms of signs, symptoms and prevention for the past month.