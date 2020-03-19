Namibia: New Car Sales Up in February

NAMIBIA has recorded a slight increase in the number of new cars sold in February 2020 at 799 units.

This is a 19,1% leap from 671 vehicles sold in January and a 6,4% increase from 751 new vehicles sold in February last year.

While Namibia's numbers are moving up, neighbouring South Africa recorded 43 485 units sold last month, compared to 43 805 vehicles sold in February last year, a slight 0,7% decrease.

Export sales for South Africa also registered a fall of 2 843 units to stand at 30 832 units compared to the 33 675 vehicles exported in February last year.

The above figures were released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers South Africa (Naamsa).

On a 12-month cumulative basis, an analysis by IJG Research Namibia shows that 10 442 new vehicles were sold as at February 2020, representing a contraction of 8,9% from the 11 459 sold over the comparable period a year ago.

NAM MARKET

According to IJG Research, 60 days into the year, 1 470 new vehicles have been sold, 638 of which were passenger

vehicles, 721 light commercial vehicles and 111 medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

IJG said 347 new passenger vehicles were sold last month, increasing by 19,2% from 291 passenger vehicles sold in January. On a year-on-year basis, however, February's new passenger vehicle sales figures were 2% lower than 354 vehicles sold a year ago.

A total of 452 new commercial vehicles were sold in February, representing an increase of 18,9% compared to January this year and 13,9% compared to February last year. Last month, 386 light commercial vehicles, 21 medium commercial vehicles, and 45 heavy and extra heavy commercial vehicles were sold.

SA MARKET

The South African numbers show that out of the total reported industry sales of 43 485 vehicles, 34 956 units or 80,4% represented dealer sales, 11,4% represented sales to the vehicle rental industry, 4,3% to government and 3,9% to industry corporate fleets.

In South Africa, new passenger car market registered 29 665 units compared to the 27 567 new cars sold in February last year. The car rental industry's contribution accounted for a sizeable 16,% of new car sales last month.

Domestic sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses stood at 11 625 units last month had recorded a substantial decline of 2 497 units from the 14 122 light commercial vehicles sold during the corresponding month last year.

Sales in the medium and heavy truck segments of the industry performed relatively well and at 686 units and 1 509 units, respectively, reflected an increase of 25 vehicles or a gain of 3,8% in the case of medium commercial vehicles, and, in the case of heavy trucks and buses an increase of 54 vehicles or a gain of 3,7% compared to the corresponding month last year.

SA OUTLOOK

According to Naamsa's commentary on February sales figures, the new vehicle sales continue to mirror the deteriorating economic outlook in the country.

"The unexpected tax relief for individual taxpayers in the Budget 2020, aimed at not further slowing down the already sluggish economy, was welcomed. However, the CO2 emissions tax increase and the lowering of the threshold on passenger cars as well as the increase in the tax on double cab bakkies effectively mean a price increase on vehicles during a sustained period of market decline, especially now also covering smaller vehicles comprising the major portion of sales in the domestic market," read their commentary.

Naamsa also said, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and potential to affect supply chains and disrupt manufacturing operations around the world are increasing daily and developments are monitored closely.

"Although vehicle exports declined in February, it is anticipated that the upward momentum on the export side would continue into 2020. The strong growth of vehicle exports in recent years continues to underpin the key role that the South African automotive industry plays in the country's economy, despite the challenges," said Naamsa.

NAM OUTLOOK

IJG said while the number of new vehicles sold in February is higher than the number sold in the prior two months, the cumulative number of new vehicles sold continues to decline on a rolling 12-month basis and is at the lowest level in 10 years.

"The downward trend in vehicle sales is likely to continue for the rest of the year as there are no indicators that economic conditions will improve substantially any time soon," IJG said in their commentary.

They added that historical data indicates that new vehicle sales typically pick up somewhat in March, however, we are of the view that the increase in sales for the month will be relatively small.

"Recent new vehicle sales figures suggest that vehicle owners are either holding on to the vehicles they already own or purchasing second-hand and imported vehicles," read their commentary.

