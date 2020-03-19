Namibia: Trump Congratulates Geingob On Independence Milestone

19 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

AMERICAN president Donald Trump has congratulated president Hage Geingob and the Namibian people on the occasion of Namibia's 30th anniversary of independence.

Trump's support was conveyed in a written message made available by the US embassy in Namibia.

The message went on to say that Namibia's strong democratic traditions were evident in its peaceful national elections last year and that the country's continued commitment to human rights and the protection of individual freedoms remains a model in the region and around the world.

Trump further highlighted the support the US has been able to provide to Namibia's successful response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic and applauded Namibia's commitment of resources to addressing this issue.

The US president added that he looks forward to increasing further bilateral trade and investment to benefit both nations.

