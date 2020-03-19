Malawi Teachers Union Grateful to Businessman Shiraz for K100m Covid-19 Preventive Measures

Malawi Teachers Union has hailed business mogul, Shiraz Ferreira of SF International for launching a K100 million (approximately U$135,800) hygiene initiative in schools across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

On behalf of SF International, Kachepatsonga speaking about measures like washing hands often with soap and water that can help stop viruses like coronavirus Hygiene initiative:

Malawi has no confirmed case of coronavirus so far.

But as part of preventive measures Shiraz launched the hygiene initiative a fortnight ago which among others, he is donating water buckets, chlorine, anti-bacterial hand liquid soap, twin saver paper and roll towels in schools countrywide which will help to fight against the virus.

Some of the schools which have already benefitted from the donation are St Andrews International High School, St Andrews International Primary School, Hillview International, Phoenix Schools, Henry Henderson Institute (H.H.I) schools, St Monica Primary School, St James LEA school, Balaka Model School and Luchenza Community Secondary School.

Speaking on behalf of the teachers after receiving their share, headteacher for Hill View High School SeCharmaine Bramsen saluted Shiraz for the initiative saying it will go along way towards fighting against the epidemic.

"Our grateful thanks should go to SF International for their generous donation of materials for cleaning hands in efforts to combat the COVID19 pandemic. We hope others will follow their generous example! Once again thank you," said Bramsen.

Talking to the media after receiving the donation on behalf of his school, deputy headteacher for HHI Secondary School Kenneth Kachepatsonga was all praises for SF International for bailing out schools from this deadly epedimic.

Headteacher for St Andrews International High School Kidron Smith thanked Shiraz for his kind donation.

"We are delighted to have this rare donation from SF International. We are sure that it will help to halt the spread of infections. We urge other well-wishers to follow suit," he said.

Headteacher for St Andrews International Primary School David Marriott also hailed the company for "such timely donation. "

Meanwhile, chairperson of the Covid-19 epidemiological response team at College of Medicine, Dr John Phuka, has said there have been discussions in previous health cluster meetings to intensify self-quarantine, promotion of behaviour change and communication, among other areas.

