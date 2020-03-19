Malawi: Livingstonia Synod Endorses MCP-Utm Alliance - 'Malawi Needs Change of Leadership'

Photo: Pixabay
Malawi flag.
19 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Livingstonia Synod of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) says it has endorsed he Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM alliance saying there is a need for change of government.

Reverend Levi Nyondo at Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe where UTM and MCP are expected to hold signing ceremony for their electoral alliance

The synod's general secretary the Reverend Levi Nyondo said on Thursday that they are putting its weight behind the grand opposition alliance.

Nyondo, who is attending the signing ceremony at Kamuzu Institute for Sports, speaking live on Times Television said it's the wish of the church that the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should go.

"Our attendance is proof that we have endorsed the alliance," said Nyondo.

He said the church will continue to proclaim the truth and guide the electorate to ensure there is change of leadership.

"Our job to bring light where there is darkness," said Nyondo.

He then demanded the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah over irregularities in the now nullified presidential election.

MCP and UTM are siging an agreement on the electoral alliance they have formed in preparation for the forthcoming fresh presidential election.

