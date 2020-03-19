Somalia: UN Condemns Attack On Halane Base in Mogadishu

19 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A heavily fortified compound in Somalia's capital Mogadishu was attacked by al-Shabaab militants on Wednesday, local media reported.

Local broadcaster Dalsan Radio said mortar shells were fired at the Halane compound, which houses UN, EU, and African Union facilities, as well as embassies of countries including the U.S. and U.K.

Bashir Ahmed Ali, a police officer in Mogadishu, confirmed the attack to Anadolu Agency but did not provide details on any casualties.

The UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) also tweeted a confirmation later but said the "mortar rounds landed in the vicinity" of the compound.

"Following standard procedures, security personnel are in the process of assessing any potential damage or injuries. We will communicate more details as they become available," UNSOM said in the tweet.

In a statement online, al-Shabaab took responsibility for the attack, claiming it fired five mortar shells at the compound and there were several casualties.

The Somalia-based al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda, also attacked the Halane compound in February.

The group had claimed there were casualties, but none were reported by the institutions located inside the protected zone.

