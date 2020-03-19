Kenya: Mutahi Kagwe Faces the Nation... With Some Good News - Video

19 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Heath CS Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday faced the nation with some good news on the coronavirus pandemic.

First, the CS said the number of confirmed cases in Kenya remains seven.

"All the seven Covid-19 patients are doing well. In the last 24 hours we have screened and tested 8 more cases which have all turned out negative," he said.

He said in total, Kenya has screened 600,000 people since the outbreak.

"We have screened over 600,000 people. We have tested 172 people out of which seven have turned positive. We have begun testing whether any of the patients has turned negative," he said.

Mr Kagwe said the government has contacted 145 individuals who they believed to have come into contact with patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.