Uganda: Nebbi State Prosecutor Found in His House Dead 8 Months After Deployment

A state prosecutor attached to Nebbi chief magistrate's court has been found dead in his house at River Cell in Nebbi Municipality.

The Resident State Attorney, Ms Jackline Ms Bako, told Daily Monitor on Wednesday evening that they received information about Robert Mugerwa's death at about 2 pm.

"It is so unfortunate that we have lost our colleague who had only worked for eight months in Nebbi chief magistrate court. He was deployed at the court in August 2019," Ms Bako said.

Mugerwa died just hours after reportedly returning from Kampala where he had travelled for official duties.

"He returned today (Wednesday) morning from Kampala where he travelled last week for official duties. When we tried to call on his phone to confirm whether he was back from Kampala. Someone went to check on him but unfortunately he was dead. This is so sad. We have lost a true friend who has been so helpful in serving the judiciary in the district. It will be hard to replace him soon," Ms Bako noted.

The District OC CID at Nebbi Central Police Station, Mr Nicolas Natajja, who confirmed the death, said the police surgeons were conducting autopsy to establish the cause of the death.