Kenya: Govt to Commence Random Coronavirus Screenings Saturday - CS Kagwe

Photo: Pixabay
...
19 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The government is set to role out random screening of members of the public for COVID-19, a global pandemic that has claimed 9,000 lives, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Thursday.

Mutahi made the announcement while noting that no suspected case had tested positive in the past 24 hours, the number of those infected standing at 7 as reported on Wednesday.

Of the 7 patients, six are Kenyans and a Burundian, whom the CS said are "doing well under the observation of the Ministry of Health and Kenyatta National Hospital staff."

All the cases were imported.

He said the 7 are being re-tested to see whether they have turned negative.

Tests on 8 people at the Mbagathi Hospital's isolation facility had turned out negative and were being processed for discharge.

The CS said the Government had traced 145 people who came into contact with positive cases to ensure they are quarantined.

"We have screed over 600,000 people who have entered our country from our entry points," he said.

To ensure the virus does not been spread further, the CS urged Kenyans to continue maintaining high hygiene standards.

"To this effect, the government has directed the involvement of the Nyumba Kumi leaders, sub-chiefs and chiefs in ensuring compliance of this directive," he said.

-Party animals warned-

The CS warned Kenyans working at home from going to clubs since it means they are still at risk of getting infected.

He warned "it is not a deadly season. It is time to fight a deadly virus."

He warned that the Government will soon start "taking action" against establishments and facilities hosting such people, despite the threat of coronavirus.

"By congregating in entertainment joints, bars, and restaurants, we will beat the very purpose for which they were asked to work from home," he cautioned. "We are seeking citizen responsibility."

-Man arrested and isolated at Mbagathi-

The CS revealed that a man who recently arrived in the country from abroad had been arrested from a city hotel and forcefully quarantined at Mbagathi isolation facility.

Already, authorities have introduced a mandatory legal form for all the people returning from abroad, committing to self- quarantine.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.