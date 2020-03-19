Kenya: Govt to Commence Random Coronavirus Screenings Saturday - CS Kagwe

Nairobi — The government is set to role out random screening of members of the public for COVID-19, a global pandemic that has claimed 9,000 lives, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Thursday.

Mutahi made the announcement while noting that no suspected case had tested positive in the past 24 hours, the number of those infected standing at 7 as reported on Wednesday.

Of the 7 patients, six are Kenyans and a Burundian, whom the CS said are "doing well under the observation of the Ministry of Health and Kenyatta National Hospital staff."

All the cases were imported.

He said the 7 are being re-tested to see whether they have turned negative.

Tests on 8 people at the Mbagathi Hospital's isolation facility had turned out negative and were being processed for discharge.

The CS said the Government had traced 145 people who came into contact with positive cases to ensure they are quarantined.

"We have screed over 600,000 people who have entered our country from our entry points," he said.

To ensure the virus does not been spread further, the CS urged Kenyans to continue maintaining high hygiene standards.

"To this effect, the government has directed the involvement of the Nyumba Kumi leaders, sub-chiefs and chiefs in ensuring compliance of this directive," he said.

-Party animals warned-

The CS warned Kenyans working at home from going to clubs since it means they are still at risk of getting infected.

He warned "it is not a deadly season. It is time to fight a deadly virus."

He warned that the Government will soon start "taking action" against establishments and facilities hosting such people, despite the threat of coronavirus.

"By congregating in entertainment joints, bars, and restaurants, we will beat the very purpose for which they were asked to work from home," he cautioned. "We are seeking citizen responsibility."

-Man arrested and isolated at Mbagathi-

The CS revealed that a man who recently arrived in the country from abroad had been arrested from a city hotel and forcefully quarantined at Mbagathi isolation facility.

Already, authorities have introduced a mandatory legal form for all the people returning from abroad, committing to self- quarantine.