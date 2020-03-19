Africa: What Others Have Fact-Checked

19 March 2020
Africa Check (Johannesburg)

AFP's fact-checking service has also been doing a lot of work around Covid-19 misinformation. Here's a growing list of their fact-checks so far.

The World Health Organization has put together a very useful 'myths busters' page that focuses on some of the most pervasive claims around Covid-19.

Our fact-checking partners Full Fact in the UK are also working feverishly - visit their dedicated coronavirus fact-checks page.

South Africa's New24 has a dedicated page debunking various hoaxes and myths. It also notes that in South Africa, it is now a crime to intentionally share fake news about coronavirus.

The New York Times has written on memes that promise miracle coronavirus cures.

Several non-partisan fact-checking organisations, in a collaborative project coordinated by the International Fact-Checking Network, have been tracking misinformation for months. To read hundreds of this fact-checks on various social media channels, use the hashtags #CoronaVirusFacts and #DatosCoronaVirus.

First Draft has built a built a searchable archive of fact-checked mis- and disinformation on coronavirus from around the world. The database collates output from more than 70 organisations sourced from Google's Fact Check Explorer tool and Poynter's International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

