Algeria: Coronavirus - President Tebboune Chairs Meeting Complementary to That of Tuesday

19 March 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired Thursday morning a meeting complementary to that of last Tuesday on the measures taken to face efficiently the epidemic of Coronavirus, said a communiqué of the Presidency of the Republic.

"President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired Thursday morning at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic a meeting complementary to the one held on 17 March 2020, in the presence of Prime minister and a number of ministers and heads of security services concerned by the spread of the epidemic of Coronavirus," said the communiqué.

A communiqué culminating the works of this meeting will be released later, concluded the source.

