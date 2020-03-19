Kenya: HIV Patients Raise Concerns On Coronavirus

19 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Raballa

A section of people living with HIV and Aids have called on the government to make urgent interventions to safeguard them from adverse effects of coronavirus.

They blamed the government of neglecting the vulnerable group facing the risk of severe illness from the virus, due to their compromised immune system.

Mr Erick Okioma, a member of the National Empowerment Network of People living with HIV and Aids in Kenya cautioned against sidelining the group with underlying health conditions.

"The government should involve us as a critical measure of controlling the spread of coronavirus that is already causing havoc in most parts of the world," he said.

Mr Okioma pointed out that they have not been engaged despite being more likely to suffer life-threatening complications.

Ms Carren Omanga of Nyando Constituency Aids Control Committee however warned that restricting movement of people to contain the virus could lead to a number of people living with HIV and Aids to default on antiretroviral treatment.

She pointed out that some HIV and Aids patients have already started expressing worries over access to essential drugs.

"The anticipated lockdown has created panic among some people who have appointments to collect their life-sustaining drugs," she said.

