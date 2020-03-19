Kenya: Coronavirus - 4 Quarantined in Embu After Netherlands, UK Trips

19 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

Four people in Embu County have been quarantined for coronavirus checks following their return from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Governor Martin Wambora told the press on Thursday that the four, whose detailed information he did not give, were being monitored closely.

"We have quarantined them at their respective homes. Their movement will remain restricted for 14 days," he said at the county's Embu town headquarters.

He said the four had not exhibited symptoms of the dreaded Covid-19 disease but will remain confined for observation.

Should they show symptoms, he said, they will be tested.

ALERT

Governor Wambora thanked residents for alerting the county about the arrival of the four from abroad.

"Residents informed us immediately after they landed so we took appropriate action," he said.

Mr Wambora noted that there were no confirmed cases of the virus in the region.

"There should be no cause for alarm," he said.

He called on the government to decentralise testing to strengthen the fight against the virus.

LOCAL MEASURES

Governor Wambora ordered public health officers to ensure bars are closed for 30 days to prevent the spread of the disease.

He also ordered relocation of the miraa market from the central business district to Embu Stadium as a precaution.

Miraa traders will pay Sh50 each daily for maintaining cleanliness at the stadium, he said.

Embu County commissioner Abdullahi Galgalo said the the county and the national government were cooperating in preventing cases of the disease.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.