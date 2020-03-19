Somalia: CCTV Cameras in Mogadishu Hit By Explosions

On of the Newly installed NISA operated CCTV cameras Mogadishu hit by explosions in Mogadishu on Thursday Radio Dalsan reports

CCTV targeted locate near Wehluye hotel Dabka road , The explosion was remote controlled according to a police source.

National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) installed CCTV cameras in the main roads of the Somali capital in order to reduce crime and Shabab activities

CCTV cameras have been installed on the main strategic locations around areas where government ministries are located including Makka - Al-Mukarama zones, the Leado coast zones, besides the headquarters of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) ,Villa Somalia airport and port area