Somalia: CCTV Cameras in Mogadishu Hit By Explosions

19 March 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

On of the Newly installed NISA operated CCTV cameras Mogadishu hit by explosions in Mogadishu on Thursday Radio Dalsan reports

CCTV targeted locate near Wehluye hotel Dabka road , The explosion was remote controlled according to a police source.

FESOJ CALLS ON NEWS ORGANIZATIONS & JOURNALISTS IN SOMALIA TO EXERCISE CARE IN COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Somalia due to coronavirus

SNA Takes Control Of Jannale Routs Alshabaab

National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) installed CCTV cameras in the main roads of the Somali capital in order to reduce crime and Shabab activities

CCTV cameras have been installed on the main strategic locations around areas where government ministries are located including Makka - Al-Mukarama zones, the Leado coast zones, besides the headquarters of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) ,Villa Somalia airport and port area

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.