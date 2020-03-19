Angolan Football Federation Orders Games Behind Closed Doors

19 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Football Federation (FAF) Wednesday ordered that games and training sessions be held behind closed doors, in compliance with the recommendations by the authorities, as precautionary measure against (COVID -19) pandemic.

In its press release reached Angop Wednesday in Luanda, FAF states that the decision comes in the light of communiqué from Ministry of Health directing the adoption of preventive measures on the pandemic.

In compliance with the decision, the first leg of the Angola Cup semi-finals between 1º de Agosto - FC Bravos do Maquis (1-0), played at the 11 de Novembro stadium, in Luanda, was held behind closed door.

However, the Ministry of Health, the Angolan Motor Sports Federation suspended, from Wednesday, all activities until April 30, when the situation will be assessed.

The global pandemic caused by the new coronavirus has infected more than 151,000 people worldwide, with more than 5,700 deaths in more than 137 countries.

In Africa, cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Rwanda, Mauritania, Namibia, Kenya, Ethiopia, DRC, Seychelles, Equatorial Guinea and Central African Republic.

