Tunisia: COVID-19 - First Patient Leaves Hospital After Full Recovery

Sousse/Tunisia — The first patient who tested positive for the Covid-19 recovered and was discharged, said Head of the Infectious Diseases Service at Farhat Hached teaching hospital Amel Letaief.

Follow-up tests turned negative, she added.

A man in his forties native of Gafsa was the first to be infected in Tunisia. He returned in late February from Italy where he was infected. The patient was transferred on March 2 from Gafsa to Farhat Hached hospital where he was admitted to the infectious diseases ward.