Cameroon: Bamenda II Council - New Mayor Calls for Reconciliation

19 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Promises a plethora of facelifting projects in the municipality.

"Permit to call on all of us who were involved in the twin election, whether from the SDF or the CPDM to humbly reconcile ourselves despite our political differences and misunderstanding and come as one man for the harmonious development of our municipality for the general good."

Peter Chenwi made the statement during a ceremony that commissioned him and his Deputy, Freda Joko, into their functions as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Bamenda II Council at the Ayaba Hotel on March 17, 2020. Simon Emile Mooh commissioned them into their functions in his capacity as Senior Divisional Officer of Mezam.

The Mayor sounded it loud and clear that despite the political tussle and the fact that the council was formerly headed by the SDF, he has been voted mayor of the entire municipality and not for a particular party and, therefore, will be working for the good of all. Mayor Peter Chenwi, who is taking over the council on the ticket of the CPDM has designed measures to overcome the plethora of challenges rocking the Bamenda II Council.

His top priority, he said, will be to afford the provision of potable water, electricity, road maintenance, hygiene and sanitation, work hand in glove with the administration to ensure security and return to normalcy, economic empowerment of business people by reducing rent and taxes for a reasonable period, offer scholarships to meritorious and underprivileged persons and create employment opportunities for hardworking youths.

He underscored their determination to take action that will speed up the development of the municipality to a higher level.

