Gambia: Covid-19 Update - Gambia Tracing Contacts of 1st Victim, 5 New Cases in Senegal

19 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Ministry of Health has launched a campaign to trace out all those that came with the country's first victim of the covid-19 (novel coronavirus) through Air Marco.

The Gambia gets it first came of covid-19 on Tuesday after a female in her 20s has tested positive of the virus. She was reported to have travelled from the U.K. and transited through Morocco before landing at the Banjul International Airport on Sunday.

Health experts are now urging all those that flew with her from Casablanca to surrender themselves.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health has yesterday announced the registration of five new cases of covid-19, making a total of 36. Out of the five fresh cases, three were imported. Two people have so far recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, all churches in Senegal are closed.

Friday prayers are also suspended in Senegal but daily prayers are allowed, according to Alajie Ousman Sarr, spokesperson of the Association of Senegalese Imams. Imams are also urged to control the mosques and avoid hand shakings.

