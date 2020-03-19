Gambia: Gff Suspends League Matches

19 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Gambia Football Federation GFF has suspended the remaining matches of the 2019-2020 first, second and third division leagues both male and female categories for twenty-one days due to the growing concerns of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This development is necessitated following adequate consultation with the relevant stakeholders after the statement of by His Excellency President Adama Barrow to suspend all public gatherings.

The National Sports Council (NYC) and Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has therefore suspended all sporting activities throughout the country.

Gambia Football Federation (GFF) will continue to engage its stakeholders and monitor the situation as government takes the appropriate measures in combating the pandemic.

The GFF urged the football family to continue to adhere to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and World Health Oorganisation (WHO) at all times.

Source-GFF

