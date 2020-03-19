Gambia: Gach Global Hands Over Sponsored Borehole to Sanyang Schools

A borehole project sponsored by Abubacarr Jawara; Chief Executive Officer of Gach Global at Sanyang lower basic and senior secondary school was on Tuesday handed over to the school.

The borehole is aimed at addressing the water shortage that the school have been encountering and to provide clean and hygienic water supply. The project was handed to the beneficiary by the sponsor's sister, Fatoumatta Jawara, who also donated the school with hand sanitizer materials, detergents, kettles Coronavirus prevention measures.

In a similar development on the same day, a GACH Global team embarked on a sensitization campaign to raise awareness on the COVID-19 by giving out hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, kettles and posters to school children, religious leaders, car parks and public places.

Deputizing for Sanyang Alkalo, Brukus Gitteh thanked Gach Global for the good gesture for the school and the community and hoped that the same will be extend to other communities for the development of the nation. He described the gesture as a plus to not only Sanyang but the entire Kombo South District.

Sanyang senior secondary school principal, Morro Jimbara described children as the country's future leaders, saying investing in their education and discipline is key.

He said it is everyone's responsibility to care and nurture children to ensure a better future for all, saying only the government and teachers cannot provide the much needed support in the education sector but everyone must participate.

He pointed out that water shortage has been a big challenge to them but that is a thing of the past now thanks to Mr Jawara.

According to him, effective learning cannot take place in the absence of water because students need water to drink, clean up when they use restrooms and for their gardening.

He urged students and the school management to make best use of the borehole and to take care of it to ensure that it serve its purpose.

Lamin Bojang, Sanyang Village Development Committee chairman described the generosity as timely, saying Mr Jawara has demonstrated that he is a proud and patriotic citizen by supporting Gambian communities.

Fatoumatta Jawara, Mr Jawara's sister in handing over the borehole said water promotes hygiene, calling on people to be frequently washing their hands with water and soap, avoid hand shake and to do away with public gatherings to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

Madam Jawara expressed their readiness to continue supporting the community, and urged students to concentrate on their education.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of the students, Sadibou Saidy hailed Gach Global and the school management for always standing by their side, saying they cannot live and learn in the absence of water.

Also last week Thursday, Gach Global donated computers worth over 200, 000 dalasi to the Anti-Crime Unit at a presentation held at the Gambia Police Force head quarter in Banjul. The items include 3 brand new Dell computer sets, 3 printers and one big box of A4 side paper.

In another development, founder of MAA Foundation also rehabilitated one of the oldest Mosques in Sanyang.