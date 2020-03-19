Gambia: Golden Lead Decorates Gunjur Sports Committee, Football Clubs With Certificates

Golden Lead Fish Meal Company Limited on Saturday decorated Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) and football clubs in Gunjur with certificates for their participation in the just ended fitness football tournament staged in the Kombo South coastal town.

The town's sports governing body and eight football clubs were awarded with certificates for their involvement in the competition.

The tournament was organised to foster cooperation and understanding between Golden Leads Fish Meal Company Limited and the community of Gunjur.

Samateh FC won the trophy, played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School football ground after beating Golden Leads Staff 1-0 in the final on Saturday.