Gambia: IEC Postpones Niamina West Constituency By-Election

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has postponed the Niamina West Constituency by-election which was to take place in April to elect a new National Assembly Member after the demise of late Hon. Demba Sowe.

Hon. Demba Sowe was elected as the NAM for Niamina West Constituency in 2017 before his demise in Kingdom of Morocco during an official mission in January 2020.

In a missive sent to this medium, IEC says: "Acting in accordance with section 127 of the Elections Act, the Independent Electoral Commission hereby informs the general public that the by-election for Niamina West Constituency is postponed."

The Commission went further to say that it will inform the general public when a new date is set for the by-election.