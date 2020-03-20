Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As Coronavirus Cases Rise

19 March 2020
The New Humanitarian (Geneva)

Nairobi — Nigeria successfully managed an Ebola outbreak, but COVID-19 is a very different matter.

Nigerian doctors in the capital, Abuja, have gone on strike, demanding two months' back pay, despite the steady rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

The doctors said it was a difficult decision.

There have been a total of 12 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria. The latest were four new cases were detected in Lagos State - Nigeria's commercial capital. Two of those who tested positive had recently travelled to Europe, the others had not left the country.

Nigeria is tracing the contacts of all current cases. "We are following over 1,300 people right now to find information about the state of their health and the number is increasing," said Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi.

Nigeria's first case of Ebola in 2014 also came through Lagos airport, but an aggressive and coordinated response brought the outbreak under control. A new Lancet study suggests that may not be the case with COVID-19. It rates Nigeria as having only "moderate capacity" to control the outbreak - noting the lack of bed space and clinical care, among other problems - should coronavirus takes hold in a population of 200 million.

Nigeria has closed its borders to 13 countries, including the US and UK. But it's a largely informal and trading economy, and business is expected to take a significant hit. As a result of tumbling oil prices, Nigeria is already considering cutting its $37 billion budget - passed only in December - by as much as 14 percent.

-Obi Anyadike

Read the original article on The New Humanitarian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Humanitarian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The New Humanitarian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.