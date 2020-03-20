Nigeria: Coronavirus - Buhari's Daughter Returns From UK, in Self-Isolation - Mum

19 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

One of President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter has returned from the United Kingdom and is in self-isolation, the first lady, Aisha Buhari, said Thursday.

Writing on Twitter, Mrs Buhari said her unnamed daughter showed no symptoms of the deadly coronavirus but heeded the advice of the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, and Presidential Task force on COVID - 19 and that of NCDC to self-isolate if coming into the country from high risk countries.

"She is on self Isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19. Please I urge all parents to do the same if possible as prevention is better than cure," she tweeted.

"Similarly, I have shut down my office for two weeks with immediate effect while essential staff can work from home as a result of some Staff who recently returned from the UK."

Mrs Buhari also commended North-west governors for taking preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 at their security meeting yesterday in Kaduna.

"We will overcome the Covid-19 pandemic if we all take the necessary precautions at the same time," she said.

Restrictions

The federal government on Wednesday finally announced the restriction of entry into the country for travellers from 13 high-risk Covid-19 countries.

However, the restriction is to take effect on Saturday, 21.

The countries are China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, United States of America, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands & Switzerland.

Each of the countries has over 1,000 cases of the disease, according to the Presidential Task Force on COVID19 which released a statement Wednesday morning

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians reacted with frustration to the news of the return of the president's daughter from the UK. It came at a time the government has been accused of being slow in restricting travels from high risk countries.

Some interpreted the news to confirm speculations that the government foot-dragged despite clear threats to the country because family members of government officials were still outside the country.

A user, @AbokifxR, wrote "Who else needs evidence that the border closure was delayed because our leaders have relatives outside the country?"

Another, @onowanshadrack, said "This is obviously the reason they refused to closed the border till now. Waiting for her to return first."

