Nigeria: More Nigerian States Shut Down Schools Over Coronavirus Fears

More Nigerian states have announced the shutting down of schools as part of preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus.

Anambra, Niger, Benue Lagos and Enugu are the latest states to shut down schools.

The Lagos State Government, on Wednesday night, ordered the closing down of all public and private schools from Monday, March 23, 2020.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, stressed the need for parents to ensure that their children practice "social distancing" while at home, wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitizers and observe high standards of personal hygiene.

Similarly, the Niger State Government, on Thursday, directed the closure of public and private schools as well as tertiary institutions across the State from Monday, 23rd March, 2020.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, further stated that all public gatherings have been suspended by the state government.

Matane disclosed that the closure of the schools, which is for the period of 30 days, and the suspension of all public gathering is with immediate effect.

On it's part, the Anambra State Government ordered the closure of all schools in the state.

The state government, on Thursday, ordered closure of all schools in the state for an indefinite period on or before 27th of March 2020.

This announcement came while most schools in the state were planning to commence their second term examinations next week.

Recall that private schools in the state were on three-day strike, that commenced on Monday and ended Wednesday.

The government order read: "All inter-house sports competitions are hereby suspended until further notice.

"The management of all schools in the state must provide hand wash stations at entrance of all schools.

"They must ensure that all students and visitors wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, allowing their hands to air-dry. It is desirable for parents to provide hand sanitizers for their wards.

"Management of all schools must, on arrival to school, take the temperature of their day students. Temperatures above 37.9 degrees Celsius must be reported to the nearest hospital.

"Schools management are encouraged to take the temperature of their boarding students at least once every day. Temperatures above 37.9 degrees Celsius must be reported to the nearest hospital.

"All Primary and Secondary Schools in Anambra State must go on indefinite vacation effective 27th March 2020"

"Students of Anambra tertiary institutions must proceed on vacation effective 20th of March 2020 until further notice."

Also, the Enugu State Government has directed public and private primary and secondary schools in the state to conclude all activities in their various schools and shut down on or before Friday, March 27, 2020.

In a statement by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the state government further enjoined teachers and students to continue to observe the School Water Sanitization and Hygiene Programme (WASH) operative in the state as well as other standard personal hygiene protocol for prevention of COVID-19 infection.

Daily Trust recalls that the Enugu State Government had on Monday said the result of suspected case of corona-virus test in the state was negative.

Permanent Secretary of the state ministry of health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi made this known in a statement tagged: "Update on the Suspected Case of COVID-19 in Enugu" which was issued on Monday.

Agujiobi also urged the residents of the state to go about their daily normal activities without fear or panic.

More so, the Benue State government, on Thursday, ordered the closure of all schools in the state latest by Friday, March 27, 2020.

Commissioner for Education in the state, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, told journalists shortly after the State Executive Council meeting in Makurdi that the closure was part of measures to prevent Coronavirus in the state.

Ityavyar said all schools in the state had been directed to conclude examinations on or before Friday next and proceed on holiday, stressing the need for schools authority to ensure that physical contact is restricted before the end of the examinations.

Also, the Kwara State Government announced yesterday that it will shut down schools in the state from Monday, March 23rd in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

Earlier on Wednesday, governors from nine northern states in Nigeria agreed to shut down schools for 30 days in the region, as part of measures to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Federal Ministry of Health had, earlier on Wednesday, confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in the country while the Lagos State Government confirmed another four new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 12.