Nigeria: Coronavirus - Buhari's Daughter Returns From UK, Isolates Self

Lagos — Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the wife of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that one of her daughters who returned from the United Kingdom earlier on Thursday has been self-isolated amidst Coronavirus (COVID-19) scare.

She disclosed this in a series of tweets via her official Twitter handle: @AishaMBuhari today.

She said the daughter "is on self-isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the COVID-19," but on the advice of the Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Good afternoon Nigerians,

Earlier today my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/cku3bzcIJS

-- Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 19, 2020

"Good afternoon Nigerians, Earlier today my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of COVID-19.

"Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health , Presidential Task force on COVID - 19 and that of NCDC, She is on Self-Isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19 .

"Please, I urge all parents to do the same if possible as prevention is better than cure.

"Similarly, I have shut down my office for two weeks with immediate effect while essential staff can work from home as a result of some staff who recently returned from the UK.

"I commend the North Western Governors including Niger and Kwara on preventive measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 at their security meeting yesterday in Kaduna.

"Let's keep following the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, which encourages maintaining social distancing, high hygiene culture through regular washing of hands with soaps and sanitizers.

"Let's adopt preventive measures and ensure the safety of our families and that of General public.

"We will overcome the Covid-19 pandemic if we all take the necessary precautions at the same time! God bless you all," she tweeted.

Mrs. Buhari's announcement is coming a day after the federal government banned entry into the country for travellers from 13 countries with high number of coronavirus cases.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, said the countries are: China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.

The SGF had said the restrictions will come into effect from Saturday, 21st March, 2020 for four weeks subject to review.

Daily Trust had earlier today reported that the Lagos State Government confirmed four new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), saying the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 11.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos state Commissioner for Health, who made this known during the COVID-19 update on Thursday in Lagos, said the state government had immediately commenced contact tracing of 1,300 people.