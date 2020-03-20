Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Releases Guidelines On Travel Restriction

19 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

Following the announcement of travel restriction by the Nigerian Government to contain and manage the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) has released guidelines on the restriction.

They guideline, released on Thursday night, comes into effect on Saturday, 21st March, 2020.

The PTF headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, had yesterday banned entry into the country for travellers from 13 countries.

The countries include China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, United States of America, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.

In the guideline of the travel restriction, the committee said restricted entry means one would not be allowed into the country if he or she live in or have visited the 13 countries in the last 15 days.

It stated that the restriction does not apply to Nigerians returning home, as they would be allowed in but must subject themselves to supervised self-isolation for 14 days after arrival.

According to the guideline, the travel restriction does not apply to Diplomats, as they would also be allowed into Nigeria but must subject themselves to supervised self-isolation for 14 days after arrival.

Also, the restriction does not apply to 'resident in Nigeria' but who hold foreign passports, as they too would be allowed into Nigeria but must subject themselves to supervised self-isolation for 14 days after arrival.

However, the guideline said that those transiting through one of the 13 countries would not be allowed into Nigeria, except they are returning Nigerians, resident or Diplomat.

